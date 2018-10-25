"WSU millionaire's'' theft trial postponed
The trial against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, charged with theft of R14m, has been postponed to December 6. Her lawyer Asanda Pakade told magistrate Nomthandazo Vabaza that he needed an extended time to finalize pre-trial engagements with state prosecutor Advocate Luthando Makoyi.
