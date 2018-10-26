PMB businessman gets 30 years’ jail for love triangle hit
Pietermaritzburg business man Rajivee Soni was sentenced on Friday to an effective 30 years imprisonment for the murder of a medical doctor‚ Bhavish Sewram. The high court in Pietermaritzburg found that Soni had orchestrated the 2013 murder‚ believing that 33-yar-old Sewram‚ a father of two‚ had an affair with his wife.
