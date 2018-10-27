If you don't want the land, leave us alone, says Julius Malema

“We want the land.”These were the words shared by EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema at Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu’s funeral. The 86-year-old granny was the mother to the party’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu. Malema said Dali’s mother was aware that the EFF was fighting for land and that the party will get the land.

