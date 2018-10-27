Remembering mama Sisulu, a role model to all

The late mama Albertina Sisulu worked to help the poor regardless of their colour or politics. This was said by WSU Chancellor Dr Brigalia Bam at Sisulu’s birth village of Xolobe in Tsomo on Friday. Bam was delivering a memorial lecture during the provincial government centenary celebrations. Bam said Sisulu’s life was characterised with respect, knowledge and a love for people.

