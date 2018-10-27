Remembering mama Sisulu, a role model to all
The late mama Albertina Sisulu worked to help the poor regardless of their colour or politics. This was said by WSU Chancellor Dr Brigalia Bam at Sisulu’s birth village of Xolobe in Tsomo on Friday. Bam was delivering a memorial lecture during the provincial government centenary celebrations. Bam said Sisulu’s life was characterised with respect, knowledge and a love for people.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.