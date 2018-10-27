Pupil outing ends at start as strike closes EL zoo
Over 50 school pupils were disappointed to find that the East London Zoo was closed on Friday afternoon. They were greeted with a notice at the zoo’s gates that stated “the zoo has had to close today due to strike action by municipal employees” . Jujura Senior Primary School pupils and teachers had no choice but to turn around and head back to Willowvale.
