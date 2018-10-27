Reeston pupils get connected
Pupils finally have computers, five years after lab was built
The computer lab at Sophathisana Senior Secondary School in Reeston, near Mdantsane, will finally serve its purpose – five years after it was donated to the school. Walter Sisulu University (WSU) donated 20 brand new laptops to the school on Thursday making this possible. Even though the lab was provided to the school in 2012 by the department of education, it remained a white elephant, until now.
