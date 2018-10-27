Be creative and accurate in seeking Lotto funding

Many Eastern Cape people hopeful for grant funding from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) on Friday heard that they failed to secure it because they did not comply with the commission’s requirements. The chair for the commission, professor Alfred Nevhutanda, told scores of grant hopefuls at the NLC’s Eastern Cape post indaba engagement session at the Regent Hotel in East London that the province was among the worst applicants in the country.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.