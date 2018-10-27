Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after six people died in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the N1 near Modimolle on Friday night.

The accident occurred at about 7pm on Friday evening‚ south of the Kranskop tollgate. The victims were all travelling in the car.

Police said three occupants of the bakkie were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

“The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined. The cause of the collision is also not yet known at this stage as police investigations are still unfolding‚” police said.