The South African government has sent a message of condolence to the US government and American people following the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh‚ Pennsylvania‚ on Saturday which left 11 people dead and scores injured.

The South African government condemned the attack in the “strongest possible terms”.

It added that it had noted the comments by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence following the shooting‚ describing the incident as a horrific‚ anti-semitic attack.

“The attack‚ which was targeted at the Jewish community‚ shows extreme levels of intolerance. South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the violent attack targeted at the community‚ the message read.

It noted that‚ in his address to the Gardens synagogue in Cape Town last month‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa had stated that: "We must excise from our society any manifestations of anti-semitism.We must respond to anti-semitism with the same resolve as we respond to any act or statement that seeks to demean any faith‚ race‚ gender or ethnic group."

“The Government and the people of South Africa convey their condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish all the injured a speedy recovery‚” the message read.