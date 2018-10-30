Eastern Cape SABC boss axed
The SABC axed its TruFM station manager Thobeka Buswana on Monday. This comes a few days after the public broadcaster announced it will cut over a 1000 jobs as part of its cost saving measures and restructuring process. SABC spokeswoman Neo Momodu confirmed to DispatchLive on Tuesday, saying: The SABC would like to confirm that Thobeka Buswana and TruFM have parted ways.
