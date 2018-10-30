Galeforce wind to hit Buffalo City at noon

A galeforce south westerly wind is expected to hit East London soon after noon.

"There is insane wind coming . Batten down the hatches. It will rip the pants off us," said surf and angling forecaster Nick Pike.

SA Weather Service spokesman in Nelson Mandela Bay, Garth Sampson, said the minimum measure for a galeforce blow was 61km/h. He said a wind warning had been issued.

Windy.com, a weather site trusted by aviators, shows a line of wind sweeping up along the coast, battering the coastline. However, the wind is not as severe inland.

By 6pm BCM is in the eye of the storm, with the site shows winds of 76km/h.

Pike said a crane blew over in the PE harbour, water tanks and trees were down.

The official weather warning shows the windstorm lasting longer than the weather site windy.com.

SA Weather Service spokesman Garth Sampson said the galeforce wind would blow along the coast from Plettenberg Bay all morning, reaching Port St Johns at 2pm.

He said the gale is about to arrive at East London - at 10am and will last until 8 pm

Windy.com has it lasting from noon to 7pm. ­