A cash-in-transit bombing on the R33 in the northern expanses of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night left a security guard and a farmer gravely wounded.

The attack‚ on a G4S armoured vehicle travelling between Vryheid and Dundee‚ set in motion a dramatic series of shootings as the gang of attackers made their escape.

Sources with knowledge of the incident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the cash van had come under attack by a heavily armed gang travelling in two cars.

The gang managed to bring the truck to a halt and then used explosives to force access to the vaults.

The gang was drawn into a shootout with police and farm watch members‚ who had set up a series of road blocks in an attempt to prevent the gang from escaping. However‚ during this time one of the farmers was shot and wounded.

The gang managed to escape.

At the time of publishing‚ police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that information had not been relayed to him.

-TimesLIVE