Mdantsane woman arrested for dumping her baby near river

A Mdantsane mother who allegedly abandoned her baby girl near a river was arrested by the Mdantsane police on Monday.

According to police spokesperson captain Nkosikho Mzuku, the 23-year-old woman was arrested at her home hours after the baby was found by community members in Mdantsane's NU 2 .

The child was taken to the police satiation by residents.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit took over the investigation. The baby is doing well at a local hospital.”

He could not provide the age of the baby at the time of publishing as his phone was off on Tuesday morning.

The woman is due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court on a charge of child abandonment soon.