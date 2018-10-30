Family‚ friends and fans are gathering in Johannesburg for the first of two memorial services for the late hip-hop star HHP.

The memorial service is being held at the Newtown Music Factory from 12pm - 5pm.

The second will be held in his home town of Mahikeng on Thursday‚ followed by his funeral on Saturday.

HHP died on Wednesday in a suspected suicide. He previously spoke about ending his life several times.

There has been outpouring of tributes for the musician‚ with many praising him for his contribution to the music industry.

His family has also thanked South Africans for their messages of support.