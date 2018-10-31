BREAKING | I leave the mayor's office at 7pm‚ says De Lille

Patricia de Lille confirmed on Wednesday that it would be her last day as mayor of Cape Town.

Standing on the steps of the high court in Cape Town‚ De Lille said she had decided not to withdraw the letter of resignation she gave to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4.

De Lille was speaking after filing papers challenging the City of Cape Town’s acceptance of a report from law firm Bowman Gilfillan that led to a criminal charge against her.