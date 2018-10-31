Some roads will be closed in Pretoria on Thursday ahead of the second court appearance of a man accused of raping a girl in a Dros restaurant.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the police and TMPD would be deployed as they expected picketers to arrive by bus.

“Streets in the CBD will be congested‚ so motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative roads‚” Mahamba said.

Francis Baard Street‚ between Sophie de Bruyn and Bosman Streets‚ will be closed on Thursday from 8am to 3pm. Church Square will be monitored for possible gatherings.

The man accused of raping a child in a bathroom in the restaurant’s Silverton branch said on October 2 he would not apply for bail.

Magistrate Marley Mokoena postponed the matter to November 1 for further investigation. The state had said it wanted to launch an application to obtain the suspect’s cellphone for “forensic downloading”.

During the first appearance‚ children carrying placards reading‚ “No bail for rape and murder‚” and‚ “Don’t hurt us‚” joined scores of people outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.