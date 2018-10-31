Gigaba violated Constitution by lying under oath - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take appropriate disciplinary action against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba for violating the Constitution.

She found that an allegation that Gigaba had violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code when he told an "untruth under oath" was substantiated.

DA MP John Steenhuisen lodged a complaint with the Public Protector in February in which he attached a judgment delivered by the high court in Pretoria in 2017.

In the judgment‚ in the matter between Fireblade Aviation v Minister for Home Affairs‚ Judge Neil Tuchten held among others that "... there is no escaping of the conclusion that ... the Minister has deliberately told untruths under oath".