Taxpayers who miss the deadline to file their personal income tax returns on Wednesday will face penalties ranging from R250 to R15‚000.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) encouraged those who waited until the last minute to submit their returns via eFiling.

The eFiling portal has been tweaked to receive a large volume of returns‚ which often spike at 150‚000 submissions during the rush to file.

“SARS has sent reminders to taxpayers who still need to file. After the deadline‚ administrative penalties will be applied to late returns ranging between R250 and R15 000‚” Sars said in a statement.

The deadline applies to non-provisional taxpayers and for those provisional taxpayers who opt to file at a branch.

“This year‚ eighteen taxpayers were prosecuted for not submitting their tax returns as part of SARS’ outstanding tax return campaign.”

Employers were also reminded that the deadline for submissions as part of the Employer Interim Reconciliation period also closes on October 31.