Man arrested for Ngcobo woman’s murder

A-27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the murder of Viwe Dalingozi who was allegedly doused with petrol and set alight by her jealous boyfriend. The Ngcobo-born 31-year-old Dalingozi died on Sunday in hospital after the fire burnt 60% of her body. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect was held at the Johannesburg central police cells and was due to appear in court on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.