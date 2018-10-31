Turnbull’s bail conditions relaxed
The Randburg magistrate’s court has relaxed the bail conditions of alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull. He is out on R10‚000 bail after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ Chere Gray. Turnbull’s original bail conditions stated that he was not to contact the complainant‚ her family or ex-husband and his family.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.