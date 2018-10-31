Turnbull’s bail conditions relaxed

The Randburg magistrate’s court has relaxed the bail conditions of alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull. He is out on R10‚000 bail after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ Chere Gray. Turnbull’s original bail conditions stated that he was not to contact the complainant‚ her family or ex-husband and his family.

