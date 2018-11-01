Court rules Cele must pay for wrongful arrest

The Mthatha High Court has ordered the Minister of police (formerly safety and security ) Bheki Cele to pay R125,000 to a Qokolweni man for unlawful arrest and detention.

Phindile Rasmeni, the plaintiff, was arrested in February 2006, in connection with the murder of Mthobeni Mcengwa (the deceased) and the robbery of Bongani Ndesi.

Rasmeni, testified he was arrested without a warrant and was locked in a police cell without being told the reason for his arrest and detention and was detained for a month.

Judge Mbulelo Jolwana also ordered the minister to pay Rasmeni’s costs of the lawsuit with interest.