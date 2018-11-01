Stutterheim protesters loot truck and set it alight
A truck carrying a heavy load of juice was looted and set alight on the N6 on Thursday, allegedly by Stutterheim protesters. It was traveling from East London towards Komani. Seventeen people have been arrested for public violence and malicious damage to property, said King William's Town police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.
