WATCH | Police run as protesters chase them away

Police turned and ran for their lives as protesters chased them during a service delivery protest in Stutterheim this week.

Stones, burning tyres, rubber bullets and teargas were the order of the day on Wednesday as residents of Mlungisi township outside Stutterheim made their demands for better services felt and police tried to maintain order.

As soon as they realised that the police were not armed enough to deal with them, the protesters chased the police, who turned and fled. ​