Life sentence for murderous ex-boyfriend

A jealous ex-boyfriend who brutally assaulted and raped his ex-girlfriend, leaving her wheelchair bound, and killed her boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison by the East London High Court on Thursday. Police spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi said Luyanda Boma, 47, and accomplice Buhle Vumindaba, 22, were sentenced to life for murder and 10 years imprisonment for robbery.

