WSU students left stranded after storm destroyed residence

Strong winds generated during a thunderstorm have a destroyed a portion of the roof of an off campus WSU residence in Payne location in Mthatha.

Students have been left stranded without a place to sleep tonight. Other students are afraid of the rest of the roof will be blown off during the night.

Of the 62 students that stay at the residence, some are writing exams tomorrow.

SRC publicity officer Asanda Mtshezi said: "We are trying to get hold of the landlord to find a solution."WSU could not be reached at the time of writing.

This is a developing story.