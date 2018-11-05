Mechanic 'took ambulance‚ knocked down pedestrian'

A mechanic who allegedly took an ambulance without permission and then knocked over and killed a pedestrian is being investigated.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the accident happened on Main Reef Road on Saturday afternoon.

"The vehicle was at the workshop. So what happened was the driver of the vehicle was one of the mechanics of the workshop. The vehicle was not stolen. He [the mechanic] took the vehicle without any authorisation because the vehicle was taken there for repairs‚" said Mulaudzi.

He said the mechanic was driving along Main Reef Road when he allegedly knocked over a man who was crossing the road.

"The case is being investigated by the police and there are also investigations from our side‚" Mulaudzi said.