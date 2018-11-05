An 18-month-old child has died after falling into a borehole pit at Joppe village in Letsitele‚ near Tzaneen‚ on Saturday‚ Limpopo police said.

"[The toddler's] body was finally retrieved in the early hours of [Monday] morning‚" said Constable Maphure Manamela.

"The police search-and-rescue team and the emergency services‚ with the assistance of the community members‚ have been in the area for the past two days‚ working around the clock to retrieve the body. The deceased was identified as Mighty Baloyi‚" Manamela added.

An inquest docket into the toddler's death has been opened.