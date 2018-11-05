Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's appeal against her conviction and sentence will only be heard next year.

"We are waiting for the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) to furnish us with a date on which the appeal will be heard‚" her lawyer‚ Kingdom Onah‚ said after Momberg appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"We believe the sentence is harsh. The conviction should be overturned. We strongly believe we will be successful in the appeal‚" Onah said.

The former estate agent was caught on camera hurling the k-word at black police officers and 10111 operators after she was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident. She used the k-word more than 48 times. The clip went viral and Momberg was arrested.

She was sentenced to three years imprisonment‚ once of which was suspended‚ on condition she was not found guilty of a similar crime within three years.

Momberg is currently out on R2‚000 bail‚ pending the outcome of her appeal. She was released in August after serving four months of a two-year sentence.

At her bail application‚ the state told the court it would be pointless to oppose Momberg's application as she would soon be liable to apply for parole.

Following her release‚ TimesLIVE reported that Momberg continued to behave badly in jail and was twice charged for verbally abusing prison officials.

On Monday‚ her case was postponed to February 20.