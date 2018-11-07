A Limpopo police officer handed himself over to his colleagues at the weekend shortly after he and a friend hijacked a vehicle which turned out to be transporting lion's claws‚ teeth and cash.

Police spokesperson brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the officer and his accomplice had been travelling in a Citi Golf when they allegedly forced a vehicle with three occupants to stop along the R572 road on Saturday morning.

They flashed the officer's appointment certificate and allegedly used his service pistol to force the victims out of their vehicle.

"After ordering the victims out of their vehicle‚ they allegedly robbed them of their cell phones and cash‚ and then drove off with both vehicles‚" Mojapelo said.

The suspects however later drove to the Witpoort police station.

"They came with both vehicles. After a thorough search‚ the police found several items in the hijacked vehicle. (This included) lion claws and teeth and cash‚ both in local and Botswana currency‚" said Mojapelo.

Sergeant Phuti Masupje of the Lephalale police station and his accomplice Mathews Mamupu appeared in court on Monday. "The two suspects have been remanded in custody until Friday for formal bail application‚" Mojapelo said.