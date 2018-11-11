Dramatic truck blaze near Irene

A truck carrying bitumen sent plumes of black smoke into the air after it caught fire on the R21, near Irene on Sunday morning.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said the truck caught fire at around 6am.

"Somehow the bitumen caught fire and the driver managed to stop the truck on the side. He jumped out and called for emergency services.

"It was quite 'spectator value', because once bitumen is on fire, it is a huge black ball of smoke."