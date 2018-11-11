Police officer arrested for allegedly helping rape suspect escape

A former police constable has been arrested for allegedly assisting a suspected rapist escape from custody in Wolmaransstad, North West, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said the 38-year-old former constable was arrested by the provincial organised crime unit on Friday.

In August this year, Johannes Batsibile was arrested after he was linked to 28 cases of rape and one case of murder.

Myburgh said it was believed that Batsibile was a friend of the ex-constable from Wolmaransstad.

The former constable allegedly helped Batsibile escape from the town's holding cells. The escape was short-lived as he was re-arrested shortly afterwards.

"After the investigation was finalised, the docket was taken to the senior public prosecutor in Klerksdorp for a decision and the former police member was then arrested," Myburgh said.

The ex-constable is expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court on Monday.