Politics

The President is in town

By Siphe Macanda - 11 November 2018

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to criss-cross the party’s Dr WB Rubusana region (Buffalo City Metro) today as part of the ANC’s voter registration awareness campaign.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH | ANC heavyweights in East London
From Vosho to Idibaling: South Africans dance to the #MalwedeChallenge
X