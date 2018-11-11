The President is in town
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to criss-cross the party’s Dr WB Rubusana region (Buffalo City Metro) today as part of the ANC’s voter registration awareness campaign.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.