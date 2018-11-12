Aquathon lovers splash out worldwide for charitable cause

About 100 charitable fitness fans, young and old, donned their swimwear and took to the water for the 2018 Worldwide Aquathon Day on Saturday. This international fitness marathon took place in a total of 256 venues in 80 countries. Organiser Rose Hartzenberg, who held the East London leg at Virgin Active in Quigney, said the idea for the three-hour event was born back in 2011 to spread the joys and health benefits of aqua fitness.

