Warning | Bunkers Hill power outage

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by the Buffalo City Metro in Bunkers Hill on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm.

According city manager, Andile Sihlahla, the purpose of the interruption is for BCM to carry out maintenance at Lewis Road Mini-Substation, Scheckter Place Mini-Substation, Hoylake Road Substation, Turnberry Avenue Mini-Substation and EL Golf Club Pump PMT.

He warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the whole period as the power may be restored at any time between the scheduled time.

“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored.”