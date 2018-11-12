Ncambele villagers give youth sporting chance with war on drugs and crime

Determined Ncambele villagers have taken it upon themselves to occupy their young people with sport in a bid to curb the high rate of crime, drug addiction and other social ills. Villagers on Saturday, at the Ncambele Aces Development Programme Games, told the Daily Dispatch substance abuse was rife in the village.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.