Nurse charged with sexual assault of patient

A male nurse will appear in the Tarkastad Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing a case of sexual assault on a patient on November 4.

Cradock police spokesperson captain Lariane Jonker said a case of sexual assault was opened at the Tarkastad police station after a patient at the Martje Venter Hospital, a government-funded hospital in the Tsolwana Local Municipality, reported being sexually assaulted by one of the male nurses.

She said a case was opened and the Tarkastad police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are investigating.“The suspect was arrested on November 7, 2018 and appeared in the Tarkastad Magistrate’s Court on November 8.

He was released on an SAP 496 [warrant to appear in court] and the case was postponed until November 15 for further investigations,” she said.