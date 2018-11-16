Ouch! Twitter laughs off Duma Mnqobi’s platinum announcement

We are here to tell you that despite all the hate that has been thrown at Duma for his "alternative" sounding music‚ he's soldiering on.

And Dumi has even gone and awarded himself a platinum status plaque.

An account in the actor-turned-singer's name took to Twitter to announce the news.

"After 3 years this year we went platinum. Believe in your craft‚" he wrote as a caption to accompany a snap of something that looks like a plaque.