News

Ouch! Twitter laughs off Duma Mnqobi’s platinum announcement

By Chrizelda Kekana - 16 November 2018
Duma Mnqobi.
Duma Mnqobi.

We are here to tell you that despite all the hate that has been thrown at Duma for his "alternative" sounding music‚ he's soldiering on.

And Dumi has even gone and awarded himself a platinum status plaque.

An account in the actor-turned-singer's name took to Twitter to announce the news.

"After 3 years this year we went platinum. Believe in your craft‚" he wrote as a caption to accompany a snap of something that looks like a plaque.

Twitter wasn't here for the announcement‚ firstly because issa lie.

How do we know this?

Well... South African artists gets gold or platinum certified through Risa.

RIAA is like the Risa of America and according to their official website the last platinum certification they gave was on November 6 for Benny Blanco's single titled Eastside which features Halsey & Khalid).

And so the Twitter gatecrashing began! We don't think Duma was ever ready for the replies... or maybe he was. You never know phela these days with all these stunts!

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Living in hope and faith: Westville Prison matriculants take the first step to ...
Vehicle safety boss slams Nissan over Hardbody bakkie safety
X