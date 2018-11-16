Supra slams Malema over claims he helped the EFF collapse ANC councils

Supra Mahumapelo, the former ANC North West provincial chairman, has dismissed claims by EFF leader Julius Malema that they worked together to collapse ANC-led municipalities in the province.

Mahumapelo said in a statement that Malema's utterances were "cheap political propaganda" aimed at taking advantage of disagreements Mahumapelo has with the ANC national executive committee over the disbandment of the structure he led.

Malema made the claim during a television interview on eNCA on Thursday night: "In North West‚ we are removing ANC mayors with [help from] Supra's faction. And the ANC people have been pleading with us saying‚ 'Do not work with Supra'. [But] it works for us."

In his statement Mahumapelo advised Malema to leave him and the ANC alone.

"This is a cheap political stunt meant to take advantage of democratic disagreements within the party. But just like it's happened before‚ Malema's attempts are bound to fail. This is nothing but an attempt by the EFF to become politically relevant in the province where they've noticed that they're not growing any further‚" said Mahumapelo.

He added: "Malema must therefore keep his hollow political hallucinations within the EFF and leave me and the ANC out of it.”