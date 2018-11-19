Light rain, drizzle forecast for BCM area

East London is looking to have a mild day with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees and possibly strong winds while the northern parts of the province are expected to face “extremely high fire danger conditions” according to the SA Weather Services.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in place over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North-West, northern parts of the Eastern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape,” read a traveller’s weather forecast from the SA weather services.

The same report said East London could expect a cloudy morning with light rain and drizzle.

The afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy. Moderate north-easterly winds, getting stronger in the afternoon, can be expected.

A regional weather forecast for the Eastern Cape from the SA weather services reads: “Cloudy south of the escarpment with light rain and drizzle becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms in the east in the afternoon.

“It will be hot in the north but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly but strong to near gale force in the afternoon.”