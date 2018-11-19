PE student nabbed for 'stabbing robber to death'

A 23-year-old Port Elizabeth student was detained on a charge of murder after allegedly stabbing a robber to death in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “It is alleged that at about 5.30am, the student was walking home when he was approached by the two suspects at the corners of Mackay and Campbell Streets in Central.

“One suspect was armed with a knife. He [the student] was robbed of his cellphone. The student grabbed the knife from the suspect and allegedly stabbed him. The other suspect was arrested by a patrolling security vehicle.”

Naidu said that both the student and robbery suspect were expected to appear in court “soon”.