Black Coffee dazzles EL crowd at start of national tour
East London came alive on Friday when multi-award winning DJ Black Coffee enthralled thousands of music lovers at the Buffalo Park Stadium with his exclusive performance. The internationally acclaimed DJ performed for 90 minutes with cameo appearances by jazz musician Nduduzo Mkatini and East London-born songstress Msaki.
