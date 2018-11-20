BCM break-in attempt a worry
An attempted break-in at the offices of the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality municipal public accounts committee has left staff concerned about their safety. In the early hours of Saturday, a gang attempted to break in to the Oxford offices, however a scuffle with one of the security personnel ensued, leading to the perpetrators fleeing.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.