KWT trashed as Samwu protest in Buffalo City Metro enters day two

An unprotected municipal strike entered its second day in East London and King William’s Town on Wednesday. While the SA Municipal Worker's Union (Samwu) members gathered and sang peacefully in front of the East London City Hall, in King William’s Town things took an ugly turn with a number of police vehicles and an SABC crew vehicle being damaged by protesters throwing stones.

