‘We too can own cruise liners’

Premier Phumulo Masualle, bidding farewell on Wednesday to about 200 Eastern Cape youths starting a nine-month stint on cruise liners around the world, left them with some important words. “Go there, not just to work as assistants on these cruise liners, but to extract as much information as you possibly can so that one day we can own these cruise liners ourselves.

