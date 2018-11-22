National recognition for successful black farmer
Mavhungu named best new entrant into commercial agriculture
Dairy farmer Leonard Mavhungu of Amadlelo Agri has won this year’s Agri-writers award for best new entrant into commercial agriculture. Mavhungu had won the Eastern Cape regional award before going forward to the national competition. The award was presented at a ceremony held at Anura Vineyards outside Paarl last Friday.
