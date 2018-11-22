Tech must be used to improve lives

ICT seminar speakers call for digital era to be embraced

“Look beyond technology and see what it can do for you” was the message at the first seminar which kicked off the ICT Summit this week. The message was emphasised after an array of speakers – including summit executive chairperson Motse Mfuleni, Convergence Partners chairperson Andile Ngcaba, Standard Bank corporate investment CIO Masidi Makano, Vodacom business CEO William Mzimba and deputy telecommunications minister Stella-Ndabeni Abraham – gave presentations yesterday.

