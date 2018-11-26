The family of South African journalist Yadhana Jadoo‚ who died while on a press trip to Egypt in April‚ have described her final postmortem as "disturbing."

Jadoo‚ a journalist at The Citizen‚ took part in a three-week fellowship programme in Egypt. The programme was hosted by the Egyptian government and the African Journalist Union.

The Citizen on Monday reported that a final postmortem report indicated that Jadoo had died of methyl alcohol poisoning.

News24 previously reported that Jadoo "felt ill" the day before she died and informed her roommate that she was not well.