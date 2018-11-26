Family of SA journalist 'poisoned' in Egypt desperate for answers
The family of South African journalist Yadhana Jadoo‚ who died while on a press trip to Egypt in April‚ have described her final postmortem as "disturbing."
Jadoo‚ a journalist at The Citizen‚ took part in a three-week fellowship programme in Egypt. The programme was hosted by the Egyptian government and the African Journalist Union.
The Citizen on Monday reported that a final postmortem report indicated that Jadoo had died of methyl alcohol poisoning.
News24 previously reported that Jadoo "felt ill" the day before she died and informed her roommate that she was not well.
The Citizen is reporting that the final postmortem is in contradiction to a statement released by the department of international relations and cooperation‚ which in June said Jadoo had had a "diabetic coma and severe hypertension".
"The whole autopsy report is an absolute disgrace. First they said it looked like she was poisoned‚ then they said she went into a diabetic coma and now it's methanol poisoning‚" Jadoo's mother Devika told The Citizen.
The paper also reported that Jadoo told family in the days leading up to her death that she felt "unsafe" in Egypt and wanted to return home.
At the time of her death‚ Jadoo's professionalism and work ethic were praised on social media.