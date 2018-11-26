Three men stand accused of having raped a 12-year-old girl repeatedly since last year. Paternity tests will be conducted after she was discovered to be pregnant.

Police arrested two of the suspects‚ who are aged 56 and 61‚ at Pampierstad in the Northern Cape on Friday. On Sunday afternoon a 20-year-old suspect was arrested at Welkom in the Free State after a police manhunt.

“The three were arrested after the provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape‚ Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri‚ ordered the activation of the 72-hour action plan for the speedy arrest of the three‚” said spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

Ramatseba said it was not the first time the child had been raped by the three.

“The three suspects are accused of having abused the girl on different occasions. It is reported the girl was raped since 2017 and she is reported to have been impregnated.”

Ramatseba indicated that paternity tests would be conducted to determine which man impregnated the girl.

“The provincial commissioner has assured the community of Pampierstad that the police will ensure that the case is properly investigated in order for the law to take its course‚” said Ramatseba.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Kgomotso Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Further police investigations are under way.