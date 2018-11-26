Attendance is low at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations as a wage strike continues‚ the mine confirmed on Monday.

The strike for higher wages was launched by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on Wednesday. The trade union has rejected a three-year wage agreement between Sibanye and other representative unions at its operations — the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)‚ Solidarity and Uasa. Sibanye-Stillwater employs about 32‚200 people at its South African gold operations‚ with Amcu representing about 43% of employees in the bargaining unit.

On Monday‚ the company said “attendance at the operations has improved relative to last week‚ but remains low“.

An update on the operational impact of the strike will be provided later on Monday.

The situation remained relatively stable at the weekend‚ with visible intimidation limited to the Beatrix operations in the Free State‚ the company said.

“Management is pleased to report that no significant violence was reported at the weekend.”

A peace pact between the unions was discussed on Friday following violence on Wednesday night‚ during which one miner was killed and a number of employees were seriously injured at Beatrix. Amcu said last week that it opposed the violence‚ while the NUM called for swift arrests.