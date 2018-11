Policeman Phumlani Chiliza shot his wife and her brother in the Durban Regional Court on Monday‚ before turning the gun on himself.

After the shooting stopped and as pools of blood snaked across the scuffed courtroom floor‚ Sergeant Phumlani Chiliza was found on his back still clinging to his gun.

His wife lay face down between well-worn wooden benches‚ blood matted in her hair.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select